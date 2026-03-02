Proud Of Arkansas 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Arkansas National Guard is Always Ready, Always There, to protect our communities here in Arkansas, support other states in need around the country, and defend our nation around the world.



In 2025, the Arkansas National Guard faced multiple winter weather events, tornadoes, wild fires, deployments around the world and at home to assist other states. The Arkansas National Guard met those challenges while continuing to train and prepare for future engagements both known and unknown.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)