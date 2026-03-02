(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Proud Of Arkansas 2025

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas National Guard is Always Ready, Always There, to protect our communities here in Arkansas, support other states in need around the country, and defend our nation around the world.

    In 2025, the Arkansas National Guard faced multiple winter weather events, tornadoes, wild fires, deployments around the world and at home to assist other states. The Arkansas National Guard met those challenges while continuing to train and prepare for future engagements both known and unknown.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:42
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Arkansas National Guard

