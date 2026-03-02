Proud Of Arkansas 2025

The Arkansas National Guard is Always Ready, Always There, to protect our communities here in Arkansas, support other states in need around the country, and defend our nation around the world.
In 2025, the Arkansas National Guard faced multiple winter weather events, tornadoes, wild fires, deployments around the world and at home to assist other states. The Arkansas National Guard met those challenges while continuing to train and prepare for future engagements both known and unknown.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
