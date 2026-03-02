B-Roll: 2026 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-East

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines from east of the Mississippi River participate in the 2026 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-East at Stone Bay Rifle Range on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Marines are invited to the annual competition to enhance their combat effectiveness by employing advanced training tactics during both day and night operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)