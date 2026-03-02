(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 2026 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-East

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres, Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane, Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett and Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marines from east of the Mississippi River participate in the 2026 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-East at Stone Bay Rifle Range on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Marines are invited to the annual competition to enhance their combat effectiveness by employing advanced training tactics during both day and night operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998572
    VIRIN: 260306-M-DR024-1001
    Filename: DOD_111561329
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 2026 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-East, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, LCpl Alyssa DeCrane, LCpl Erica Padgett and Cpl Devaraja Renshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCB Camp Lejeune
    competition
    weapons
    shooting
    MCMC 2026

