B-Roll: 2026 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-East

Marines from east of the Mississippi River participate in the 2026 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-East at Stone Bay Rifle Range on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Marines are invited to the annual competition to enhance their combat effectiveness by employing advanced training tactics during both day and night operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)
