    ULA Vulcan Transported to Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket pieces arrive at Vandenberg Space Force Base Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, 2026. ULA utilized the Vandenberg Harbor to offload several Vulcan pieces in preparation for a future Vulcan launch from Vandenberg. (U.S Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi, Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman, 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998452
    VIRIN: 260131-X-VJ291-1001
    Filename: DOD_111559792
    Length: 00:13:22
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ULA Vulcan Transported to Vandenberg, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vulcan
    Vandenberg
    USSF
    ULA

