United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket pieces arrive at Vandenberg Space Force Base Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, 2026. ULA utilized the Vandenberg Harbor to offload several Vulcan pieces in preparation for a future Vulcan launch from Vandenberg. (U.S Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi, Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman, 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998452
|VIRIN:
|260131-X-VJ291-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111559792
|Length:
|00:13:22
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ULA Vulcan Transported to Vandenberg, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.