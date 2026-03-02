(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACESETTER MINUTE: Turing DIRT into National Power

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers turns dirt into national power by delivering the infrastructure the nation depends on. Across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana, our teams move earth at scale to strengthen navigation, reduce flood risk, and sustain the lakes and waterways that support communities, commerce, and recreation. By focusing on efficiency, cutting unnecessary permitting delays, and prioritizing the projects that matter most, we deliver national infrastructure faster and with greater impact.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 16:15
    Category: Series
    TAGS

    Civil Works
    U.S. Army
    construction
    USACE
    Civil Works initiatives

