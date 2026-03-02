PACESETTER MINUTE: Turing DIRT into National Power

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers turns dirt into national power by delivering the infrastructure the nation depends on. Across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana, our teams move earth at scale to strengthen navigation, reduce flood risk, and sustain the lakes and waterways that support communities, commerce, and recreation. By focusing on efficiency, cutting unnecessary permitting delays, and prioritizing the projects that matter most, we deliver national infrastructure faster and with greater impact.