The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers turns dirt into national power by delivering the infrastructure the nation depends on. Across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana, our teams move earth at scale to strengthen navigation, reduce flood risk, and sustain the lakes and waterways that support communities, commerce, and recreation. By focusing on efficiency, cutting unnecessary permitting delays, and prioritizing the projects that matter most, we deliver national infrastructure faster and with greater impact.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 16:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|998442
|VIRIN:
|260305-D-UY332-1026
|PIN:
|20260305
|Filename:
|DOD_111559594
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACESETTER MINUTE: Turing DIRT into National Power, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
