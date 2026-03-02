(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 2026: Final Video Reel (Music Only)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    03.04.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Service members from the United States, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea participate in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand, Feb. 24 - March 6, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 21:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998293
    VIRIN: 260305-M-DG958-1003
    Filename: DOD_111557750
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026: Final Video Reel (Music Only), by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1MEF
    1MARDIV
    COBRA GOLD
    USINDOPACOM
    JOINT EXERCISE
    THAILAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video