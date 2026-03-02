Service members from the United States, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea participate in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand, Feb. 24 - March 6, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 21:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998289
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111557717
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cobra Gold 2026: Final Video, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.