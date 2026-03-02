505742-M
The future of military readiness is being powered by innovation. The Defense Logistics Agency's R&D team is collaborating with the military and industry leader to advance nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery production. This initiative will deliver safer, more powerful, and longer-lasting batteries for critical defense applications, from submarines to ground vehicles. This project is a prime example of DLA's commitment to strengthening the U.S. industrial base and accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technology. See how DLA is working with industry to bring innovative solutions to difficult issues. For more information about DLA Research and Development visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 19:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998275
|VIRIN:
|260305-O-LU733-8488
|PIN:
|505742
|Filename:
|DOD_111557472
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Research and Development: Nickel Zinc Battery Manufacturing Project (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.