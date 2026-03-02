DLA Research and Development: Nickel Zinc Battery Manufacturing Project (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The future of military readiness is being powered by innovation. The Defense Logistics Agency's R&D team is collaborating with the military and industry leader to advance nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery production. This initiative will deliver safer, more powerful, and longer-lasting batteries for critical defense applications, from submarines to ground vehicles. This project is a prime example of DLA's commitment to strengthening the U.S. industrial base and accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technology. See how DLA is working with industry to bring innovative solutions to difficult issues. For more information about DLA Research and Development visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/