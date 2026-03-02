(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Research and Development: Nickel Zinc Battery Manufacturing Project (emblem, open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505742-M
    The future of military readiness is being powered by innovation. The Defense Logistics Agency's R&D team is collaborating with the military and industry leader to advance nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery production. This initiative will deliver safer, more powerful, and longer-lasting batteries for critical defense applications, from submarines to ground vehicles. This project is a prime example of DLA's commitment to strengthening the U.S. industrial base and accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technology. See how DLA is working with industry to bring innovative solutions to difficult issues. For more information about DLA Research and Development visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998274
    VIRIN: 260305-O-LU733-2347
    PIN: 505742
    Filename: DOD_111557471
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Research and Development: Nickel Zinc Battery Manufacturing Project (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DLA101
    #DLAR&D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video