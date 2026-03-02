Faces of DLA: Michael Nagy, Quality Assurance Specialist, DLA Weapons Support Columbus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Michael Nagy — a Quality Assurance Specialist with the Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support team in Columbus, Ohio. A former Air Force Weather Officer, Michael continues his service by ensuring critical parts are procured and ready so warfighters can accomplish their mission without delay. For him, it’s simple: when he goes home each day, he knows his work strengthens readiness and supports those who serve. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil