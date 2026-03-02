(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of DLA: Michael Nagy, Quality Assurance Specialist, DLA Weapons Support Columbus (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505848-X
    Meet Michael Nagy — a Quality Assurance Specialist with the Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support team in Columbus, Ohio. A former Air Force Weather Officer, Michael continues his service by ensuring critical parts are procured and ready so warfighters can accomplish their mission without delay. For him, it’s simple: when he goes home each day, he knows his work strengthens readiness and supports those who serve. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998268
    VIRIN: 260304-O-LU733-7101
    PIN: 505848
    Filename: DOD_111557445
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of DLA: Michael Nagy, Quality Assurance Specialist, DLA Weapons Support Columbus (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS

