(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VCSO Bratton testifies on readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Space Force Gen. Shawn Bratton delivers opening remarks during a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing about joint readiness, March 4, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 16:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 998232
    Filename: DOD_111557053
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCSO Bratton testifies on readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vice Chief of Space Operations
    Shawn Bratton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video