GT255 MInuteman III ICBM Test Launch

Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 3, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2026 06:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998102
|VIRIN:
|250303-X-IT855-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111555847
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
