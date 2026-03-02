(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: Kolekole Pass Exercise at Lualualei Naval Complex

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    The Navy led a multi-agency exercise, Exercise Kolekole Pass, March 3, 2026, designed to prepare for a safe and orderly secondary evacuation route from the Waianae Coast during times of emergency. The Kolekole Pass is a one-lane road between the Navy’s Lualualei Annex and the Army’s Schofield Barracks. Approximately 100 vehicles from seven federal, state and city and county agencies participated in the second annual Kolekole Pass exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Gabriel Held)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 19:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998070
    VIRIN: 260303-F-XX926-1001
    Filename: DOD_111555087
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Kolekole Pass Exercise at Lualualei Naval Complex, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    kolekole pass
    exercise
    Lualualei Annex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video