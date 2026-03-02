BROLL: Kolekole Pass Exercise at Lualualei Naval Complex

The Navy led a multi-agency exercise, Exercise Kolekole Pass, March 3, 2026, designed to prepare for a safe and orderly secondary evacuation route from the Waianae Coast during times of emergency. The Kolekole Pass is a one-lane road between the Navy’s Lualualei Annex and the Army’s Schofield Barracks. Approximately 100 vehicles from seven federal, state and city and county agencies participated in the second annual Kolekole Pass exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Gabriel Held)
