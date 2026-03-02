BROLL: Kolekole Pass Exercise at Lualualei Naval Complex

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Navy led a multi-agency exercise, Exercise Kolekole Pass, March 3, 2026, designed to prepare for a safe and orderly secondary evacuation route from the Waianae Coast during times of emergency. The Kolekole Pass is a one-lane road between the Navy’s Lualualei Annex and the Army’s Schofield Barracks. Approximately 100 vehicles from seven federal, state and city and county agencies participated in the second annual Kolekole Pass exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Gabriel Held)