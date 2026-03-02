(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air University strengthens Joint Force decision advantage

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    "Air University is a warfighting institution. Its mission is to develop leaders and ideas that enable the Joint Force to compete, deter and, when required, fight and win...Seminars intentionally integrate representatives from across services, components and partner nations. The purpose is operational: strengthen cohesion before crisis demands it. Shared understanding built in the classroom accelerates coordination in the field, shortens integration timelines and reduces friction during joint operations." - Billy Blankenship, U.S. Air Force Civilian.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University strengthens Joint Force decision advantage, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

