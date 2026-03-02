Air University strengthens Joint Force decision advantage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Air University is a warfighting institution. Its mission is to develop leaders and ideas that enable the Joint Force to compete, deter and, when required, fight and win...Seminars intentionally integrate representatives from across services, components and partner nations. The purpose is operational: strengthen cohesion before crisis demands it. Shared understanding built in the classroom accelerates coordination in the field, shortens integration timelines and reduces friction during joint operations." - Billy Blankenship, U.S. Air Force Civilian.



(U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler.)