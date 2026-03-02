"Air University is a warfighting institution. Its mission is to develop leaders and ideas that enable the Joint Force to compete, deter and, when required, fight and win...Seminars intentionally integrate representatives from across services, components and partner nations. The purpose is operational: strengthen cohesion before crisis demands it. Shared understanding built in the classroom accelerates coordination in the field, shortens integration timelines and reduces friction during joint operations." - Billy Blankenship, U.S. Air Force Civilian.
(U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler.)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 13:58
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|998013
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111554388
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air University strengthens Joint Force decision advantage, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.