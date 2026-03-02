Air University strengthens Joint Force decision advantage

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Air University is a warfighting institution. Its mission is to develop leaders and ideas that enable the Joint Force to compete, deter and, when required, fight and win.



In an era defined by strategic competition, accelerating technological change and compressed decision timelines, judgment is a decisive advantage. Air University develops that advantage at scale before crisis demands irreversible decisions.



As the Air Force’s professional military education enterprise, Air University strengthens readiness, reinforces integration across the joint team and reduces operational risk by preparing leaders to connect tactical execution to strategic purpose.



Through subordinate schools including the Air War College and the Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Air University develops officers and enlisted leaders who can translate national objectives into operationally sound courses of action. The objective is operational impact, and to develop leaders who decide faster, integrate more effectively and employ force with greater confidence.



Lt. Col. Dan “Phelan” Wynn, Air War College Class of 2026 president, said the program shifts leaders from operational focus to strategic perspective.



“The most important thing I’ve gained is the ability to think strategically,” Wynn said. “It forces you to zoom out and think about national-level policy, strategic goals and how we approach problems holistically.”



Air University introduces friction into the learning environment through complex problems without predetermined answers. Leaders are expected to operate in ambiguity, assess risk and make decisions without complete information conditions that reflect modern operational realities.



“When students arrive, they’re already tactical experts,” said Col. Jeremy Reeves, Department of Strategy chair at the Air War College. “We build on that foundation and strengthen their ability to think critically about how capabilities contribute to strategic outcomes.”



Seminars intentionally integrate representatives from across services, components and partner nations. The purpose is operational: strengthen cohesion before crisis demands it. Shared understanding built in the classroom accelerates coordination in the field, shortens integration timelines and reduces friction during joint operations.



Lt. Col. Lindsay Freeman, Air War College Class of 2026 vice president, said graduates return to the force better prepared to translate strategic guidance into executable plans.



“As graduates, we’re able to digest strategic guidance and translate it into actionable insights for operational planning,” Freeman said. “That improves synchronization across services and with allies.”



That synchronization strengthens deterrence. A force that understands how to integrate capabilities across domains presents credible, unified power.



Air University’s enterprise impact extends to the enlisted force. At the Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, senior enlisted leaders refine their ability to interpret commander’s intent and translate it into disciplined action at the tactical level.



“Joint integration is a warfighting imperative,” said Master Sgt. Bradley Shepherd, SNCOA instructor. “How we fight today requires leaders who can connect strategy with execution in joint, dynamic environments.”



Senior Master Sgt. Rachel Martini, SNCOA instructor, emphasized that alliances and partnerships remain a decisive advantage.



“Modern warfare is joint by design and multinational by necessity,” Martini said.



Air University strengthens that advantage before operational demands test it. Relationships built in PME classrooms reinforce trust across formations and with partner nations. Trust improves coordination. Coordination reduces risk.



Across programs, wargaming and scenario planning replicate the speed and complexity of modern operations. Students confront shifting conditions and incomplete information, strengthening decision-making under pressure.



Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, are incorporated into the curriculum to enhance situational awareness and compress decision cycles. Faculty emphasizes that technology enhances disciplined leadership, it does not replace it.



“AI is not a panacea,” Reeves said. “It is a powerful tool, but it requires critical thinking to apply effectively.”



Chief Petty Officer Devin Ritchie, a U.S. Coast Guard yeoman and SNCOA student, said the joint environment expanded his perspective beyond his service’s immediate mission.



“This course has given me the ability to think beyond what my service does,” Ritchie said. “It’s helped me understand how my decisions affect the joint team.”



Master Sgt. Brian Tarkington, section chief for fire and emergency services contingency training with the 554th Red Hawk Squadron and an SNCOA student, said PME strengthens leaders’ ability to connect tactical execution to strategic intent.



“We’re given the skill sets to connect tactical to operational to strategy,” Tarkington said.



Under Air University’s enterprise framework, that connection is calculated. Education is structured to identify risk earlier, strengthen integration across domains and improve the speed and quality of decisions delivered to commanders.



Air University measures success not by course completion, but by operational relevance. Leaders developed at Maxwell return to the force prepared to enhance readiness, strengthen deterrence and reduce friction in joint operations.



Education at Air University is an investment in warfighting clarity. It strengthens judgment before conflict demands it and reinforces the cohesion required to compete, deter and, if necessary, fight and win.



Judgment is not an abstract virtue. It is a warfighting capability.

