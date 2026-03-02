Air University strengthens Joint Force decision advantage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997909" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While at Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, students and instructions talk about developing decision-dominant leaders who strengthen readiness, reinforce joint integration and enhance deterrence across the Joint Force. Through subordinate schools including the Air War College and the Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, the institution prepares officers and enlisted leaders to connect tactical execution to strategic purpose in complex, competitive environments. By sharpening judgment, strengthening integration with allies and incorporating emerging technologies into professional military education, Air University reduces operational risk and accelerates decision advantage before crisis demands it. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)