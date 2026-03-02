While at Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, students and instructions talk about developing decision-dominant leaders who strengthen readiness, reinforce joint integration and enhance deterrence across the Joint Force. Through subordinate schools including the Air War College and the Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, the institution prepares officers and enlisted leaders to connect tactical execution to strategic purpose in complex, competitive environments. By sharpening judgment, strengthening integration with allies and incorporating emerging technologies into professional military education, Air University reduces operational risk and accelerates decision advantage before crisis demands it. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
Air University strengthens Joint Force decision advantage
