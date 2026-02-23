Medal Of Honor - White House Ceremony

President Donald J. Trump will award the Medal of Honor to three U.S. Army Soldiers for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty: Master Sergeant Roderick (Roddie) W. Edmonds (posthumous), Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis (posthumous) and Command Sergeant Major Terry P. Richardson, U.S. Army (Retired) in a White House Ceremony on 2 March 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 15:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|997872
|Filename:
|DOD_111551753
|Length:
|00:41:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
