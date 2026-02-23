(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal Of Honor - White House Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    President Donald J. Trump will award the Medal of Honor to three U.S. Army Soldiers for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty: Master Sergeant Roderick (Roddie) W. Edmonds (posthumous), Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis (posthumous) and Command Sergeant Major Terry P. Richardson, U.S. Army (Retired) in a White House Ceremony on 2 March 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 15:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 997872
    Filename: DOD_111551753
    Length: 00:41:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal Of Honor - White House Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOH
    Donald Trump
    Medal of Honor
    POTUS
    MOH2026MAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video