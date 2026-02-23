Cobra Gold 2026: AMPHIBEX (B-ROLL)

U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct an amphibious exercise with service members from Singapore, Thailand and the Republic of Korea during Exercise Cobra Gold at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partenerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
