(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Different Shirt Same Uniform

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kayla Duvall, 633d Wing Staff Agency and Comptroller Squadron First Sgt., and 1st Sgt. Bradly Schuiteman, Headquarters and Headquarters company Futures and Concepts Command First Sgt., are interviewed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 11. 2026. MSgt Duvall and 1st Sgt. Schuiteman share their experiences about holding positions as 1st Sgts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 15:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997667
    VIRIN: 260211-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111548183
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Different Shirt Same Uniform, by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video