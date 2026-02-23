Different Shirt Same Uniform

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kayla Duvall, 633d Wing Staff Agency and Comptroller Squadron First Sgt., and 1st Sgt. Bradly Schuiteman, Headquarters and Headquarters company Futures and Concepts Command First Sgt., are interviewed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 11. 2026. MSgt Duvall and 1st Sgt. Schuiteman share their experiences about holding positions as 1st Sgts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)