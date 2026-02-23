(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    145th Airlift Wing Change or Responsibility Ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy S. Mullins, outgoing command chief of the 145th Airlift Wing, passes the torch to Chief Master Sgt. Tracie B. Rankin, incoming command chief, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 27, 2026. Mullins served as the Wing Command Chief for the past two and a half years, providing senior enlisted leadership and advising the Wing Commander on matters affecting readiness, morale and professional development of Airmen across the wing.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997654
    VIRIN: 262702-Z-BQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_111548052
    Length: 00:34:15
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

