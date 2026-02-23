145th Airlift Wing Change or Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy S. Mullins, outgoing command chief of the 145th Airlift Wing, passes the torch to Chief Master Sgt. Tracie B. Rankin, incoming command chief, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 27, 2026. Mullins served as the Wing Command Chief for the past two and a half years, providing senior enlisted leadership and advising the Wing Commander on matters affecting readiness, morale and professional development of Airmen across the wing.
