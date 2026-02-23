D.C. National Guard Hosts Ceremony Recognizing DC Safe and Beautiful Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, hosts a Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony recognizing partner law enforcement agencies at the D.C. Armory, Feb. 26, 2026. Distinguished guests included U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi; Gady Serralta, Director of the U.S. Marshals Service; and Jeffery Carroll, Interim Chief of Police for Metropolitan Police Department. The ceremony recognized officers from 10 local and federal law enforcement agencies for their partnership with the National Guard and contributions to public safety in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Officers received the District of Columbia National Guard Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal or Distinguished Service Medal based on their individual achievements and level of impact. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)