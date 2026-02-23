AG Bondi, officials attend D.C. National Guard law enforcement recognition ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, hosts law enforcement partners, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Gady Serralta, director, U.S. Marshals Service, and other senior officials at a law enforcement recognition ceremony at the DC Armory in Washington, Feb. 26th, 2026. In the ceremony dedicated to Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom, and Metropolitan Police Dept. Officer Terry Bennett, Blanchard inducted members into the inaugural cohort of the Order of the Capital Guardian. (D.C. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling)