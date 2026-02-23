U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, hosts law enforcement partners, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Gady Serralta, director, U.S. Marshals Service, and other senior officials at a law enforcement recognition ceremony at the DC Armory in Washington, Feb. 26th, 2026. In the ceremony dedicated to Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom, and Metropolitan Police Dept. Officer Terry Bennett, Blanchard inducted members into the inaugural cohort of the Order of the Capital Guardian. (D.C. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997520
|VIRIN:
|260226-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111546082
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AG Bondi, officials attend D.C. National Guard law enforcement recognition ceremony, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.