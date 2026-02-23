(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AG Bondi, officials attend D.C. National Guard law enforcement recognition ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, hosts law enforcement partners, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Gady Serralta, director, U.S. Marshals Service, and other senior officials at a law enforcement recognition ceremony at the DC Armory in Washington, Feb. 26th, 2026. In the ceremony dedicated to Sgt. Sarah Beckstrom, and Metropolitan Police Dept. Officer Terry Bennett, Blanchard inducted members into the inaugural cohort of the Order of the Capital Guardian. (D.C. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997520
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111546082
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AG Bondi, officials attend D.C. National Guard law enforcement recognition ceremony, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Attorney General
    DCNG
    DC Metropolitan Police Department
    US Marshals Service
    National Guard
    DC HSEMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video