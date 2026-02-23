3rd SFG (A) conducts Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Green Berets, assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Irish Special Operations Forces from the Irish Army Ranger Wing (ARW), execute close quarter combat drills (CQB) during the Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) training course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. SFAUC is a rigorous, multi-week course designed to refine the tactical proficiency of Special Operational Forces (SOF) in high-intensity urban environments, focusing on advanced marksmanship, breaching, and close-quarters battle (CQB) techniques. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)