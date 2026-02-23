(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd SFG (A) conducts Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) training

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Green Berets, assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Irish Special Operations Forces from the Irish Army Ranger Wing (ARW), execute close quarter combat drills (CQB) during the Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) training course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. SFAUC is a rigorous, multi-week course designed to refine the tactical proficiency of Special Operational Forces (SOF) in high-intensity urban environments, focusing on advanced marksmanship, breaching, and close-quarters battle (CQB) techniques. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997502
    VIRIN: 260212-A-MC630-9073
    Filename: DOD_111545750
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd SFG (A) conducts Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) training, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USASOC
    SFAUC
    3rd Special Force Group (Airborne)
    Green Berets
    Army
    Fort Bragg

