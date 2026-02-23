U.S. Army Green Berets, assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Irish Special Operations Forces from the Irish Army Ranger Wing (ARW), execute close quarter combat drills (CQB) during the Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) training course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2026. SFAUC is a rigorous, multi-week course designed to refine the tactical proficiency of Special Operational Forces (SOF) in high-intensity urban environments, focusing on advanced marksmanship, breaching, and close-quarters battle (CQB) techniques. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 16:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997502
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-MC630-9073
|Filename:
|DOD_111545750
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd SFG (A) conducts Special Forces Advanced Urban Combat (SFAUC) training, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
