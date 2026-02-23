2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials | Opening Day Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials Opening Ceremony and powerlifting competition.



The 2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring eleven adaptive sports and is a selection event for teas competing at the Department of War Warrior Games that will be held in San Antonio, TX in June. Over 300 athletes from the U.S. Air and Space Forces, Marine Corps, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and the Ukraine have come to compete. Events such as these are a critical element in the recovery process, giving recovering service members tools to continue as a fit and lethal part of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp)