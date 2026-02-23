This video highlights the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials Opening Ceremony and powerlifting competition.
The 2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring eleven adaptive sports and is a selection event for teas competing at the Department of War Warrior Games that will be held in San Antonio, TX in June. Over 300 athletes from the U.S. Air and Space Forces, Marine Corps, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and the Ukraine have come to compete. Events such as these are a critical element in the recovery process, giving recovering service members tools to continue as a fit and lethal part of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997473
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-F3041-9503
|Filename:
|DOD_111545234
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials | Opening Day Feature, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.