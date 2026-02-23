(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials | Opening Day Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    This video highlights the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials Opening Ceremony and powerlifting competition.

    The 2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring eleven adaptive sports and is a selection event for teas competing at the Department of War Warrior Games that will be held in San Antonio, TX in June. Over 300 athletes from the U.S. Air and Space Forces, Marine Corps, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and the Ukraine have come to compete. Events such as these are a critical element in the recovery process, giving recovering service members tools to continue as a fit and lethal part of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997473
    VIRIN: 260225-F-F3041-9503
    Filename: DOD_111545234
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials | Opening Day Feature, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAFT 2026, Recovery, Adaptive Sports, AFW2, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video