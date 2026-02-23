(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mass. Guard Clears Snow in Bourne

    BOURNE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 181 Engineer Vertical Construction Company, clearing snow from sidewalks in Bourne, Ma. February 25, 2026.

    Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard have been activated in response to a blizzard that impacted Massachusetts, dropping up to 30 inches of snow in some areas on February 23, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997363
    VIRIN: 260226-A-JK986-7246
    Filename: DOD_111544077
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: BOURNE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

