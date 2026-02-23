(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll Engineers Conducting Snow Removal in Plymouth MA.

    PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 189th Engineer Detachment, Massachusetts National Guard, conducting snow-clearing operations at Plymouth town hall, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Feb. 25, 2026.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997362
    VIRIN: 260226-A-JK986-1787
    Filename: DOD_111544071
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Engineers Conducting Snow Removal in Plymouth MA., by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

