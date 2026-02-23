B-Roll of the 189th Engineer Detachment, Massachusetts National Guard, conducting snow-clearing operations at Plymouth town hall, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Feb. 25, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 20:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997362
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-JK986-1787
|Filename:
|DOD_111544071
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll Engineers Conducting Snow Removal in Plymouth MA., by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.