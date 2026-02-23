2nd MARDIV Headquarters Building Brick Laying Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Ickles, the chief of staff of 2nd Marine Division, speaks to Marines with 2nd MARDIV and civilian contractors during a final brick laying ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb 11, 2026. The final brick laying ceremony was held to commemorate the completion of the 2nd Marine Division Headquarters building, which will serve as a current and future operations planning center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)