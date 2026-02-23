(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd MARDIV Headquarters Building Brick Laying Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Ickles, the chief of staff of 2nd Marine Division, speaks to Marines with 2nd MARDIV and civilian contractors during a final brick laying ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb 11, 2026. The final brick laying ceremony was held to commemorate the completion of the 2nd Marine Division Headquarters building, which will serve as a current and future operations planning center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997361
    VIRIN: 260211-M-LA819-1002
    Filename: DOD_111544036
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MARDIV Headquarters Building Brick Laying Ceremony, by LCpl Frank Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage, Foundation, History, Construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video