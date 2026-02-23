U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Ickles, the chief of staff of 2nd Marine Division, speaks to Marines with 2nd MARDIV and civilian contractors during a final brick laying ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb 11, 2026. The final brick laying ceremony was held to commemorate the completion of the 2nd Marine Division Headquarters building, which will serve as a current and future operations planning center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 08:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997361
|VIRIN:
|260211-M-LA819-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111544036
|Length:
|00:07:19
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MARDIV Headquarters Building Brick Laying Ceremony, by LCpl Frank Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.