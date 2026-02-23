(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the MHS - February 26, 2026

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of Feb. 23-27, 2026, includes U.S. Army medics practicing lifesaving skills, new research on how nutrition protects warfighters, and using drones to deliver lifesaving blood to the battlefield.

    This work, Around the MHS - February 26, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

