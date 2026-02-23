A U.S. Army team transfers the remains of United States Army Pvt. Christian Bacchus of Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Bacchus was assigned Company D, 1st Battalion 4th Infantry Regiment, Joint Multination Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 13:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|997208
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-F3100-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111543016
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pvt. Christian Bacchus honored in dignified transfer Jan. 21, by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.