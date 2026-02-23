(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Pvt. Christian Bacchus honored in dignified transfer Jan. 21

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army team transfers the remains of United States Army Pvt. Christian Bacchus of Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Bacchus was assigned Company D, 1st Battalion 4th Infantry Regiment, Joint Multination Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 997208
    VIRIN: 260121-F-F3100-1002
    Filename: DOD_111543016
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pvt. Christian Bacchus honored in dignified transfer Jan. 21, by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

