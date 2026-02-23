(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    What is the Defense Logistics Agency?

    Ever wondered who makes sure troops get the supplies they need—anywhere in the world? In this fun, kid-friendly video, young voices help tell the story of the Defense Logistics Agency and its big mission: delivering everything from food and fuel to medical supplies so the military can stay ready. With real kids, colorful animation, and behind-the-scenes moments, it’s a quick, engaging way for families, classrooms, and curious viewers to see how logistics keeps the mission moving. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997201
    VIRIN: 260225-O-GC213-8897
    PIN: 505960
    Filename: DOD_111542801
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is the Defense Logistics Agency? (open caption), by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
    #DLA101

