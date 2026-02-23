What is the Defense Logistics Agency? (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997201" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

What is the Defense Logistics Agency?



Ever wondered who makes sure troops get the supplies they need—anywhere in the world? In this fun, kid-friendly video, young voices help tell the story of the Defense Logistics Agency and its big mission: delivering everything from food and fuel to medical supplies so the military can stay ready. With real kids, colorful animation, and behind-the-scenes moments, it’s a quick, engaging way for families, classrooms, and curious viewers to see how logistics keeps the mission moving. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil