What is the Defense Logistics Agency? (open caption)

What is the Defense Logistics Agency?
Ever wondered who makes sure troops get the supplies they need—anywhere in the world? In this fun, kid-friendly video, young voices help tell the story of the Defense Logistics Agency and its big mission: delivering everything from food and fuel to medical supplies so the military can stay ready. With real kids, colorful animation, and behind-the-scenes moments, it’s a quick, engaging way for families, classrooms, and curious viewers to see how logistics keeps the mission moving. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
