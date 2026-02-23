(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Landing Signal Officer Training Expansion

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    NAWCAD's training program in development for the Marine Corps officers who oversee the safe launches and landings on carriers is expanding internationally.

    The training will will provide interim training for the Marine Corps’ Short-Takeoff and Vertical Landing (STOVL) Landing Signal Officers (LSOs) after the Training and Education Command approved creation of a permanent school in late 2025.

    This milestone marks a critical step in addressing the growing demand for STOVL LSOs as F-35B operations expand across the fleet and allied partners.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997200
    VIRIN: 260113-N-GX964-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111542796
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    #NAWCAD
    #navalaviation #flynavy #flymarines
    Training
    Simulation
    V/STOL Landing Signal Officer (LSO)

