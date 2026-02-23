Landing Signal Officer Training Expansion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAWCAD's training program in development for the Marine Corps officers who oversee the safe launches and landings on carriers is expanding internationally.



The training will will provide interim training for the Marine Corps’ Short-Takeoff and Vertical Landing (STOVL) Landing Signal Officers (LSOs) after the Training and Education Command approved creation of a permanent school in late 2025.



This milestone marks a critical step in addressing the growing demand for STOVL LSOs as F-35B operations expand across the fleet and allied partners.