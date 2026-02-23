Children celebrate Hinamatsuri by dressing up in kimonos and watching a traditional dance performance at School Age Care on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Hinamatsuri, also known as Girl’s Day, is a traditional Japanese festival promoting the health and happiness of girls everywhere. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 22:58
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|997135
VIRIN:
|260223-M-YS621-1003
PIN:
|260223
Filename:
|DOD_111542086
Length:
|00:02:17
Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hinamatsuri Celebration at School Age Care, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
