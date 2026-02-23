(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hinamatsuri Celebration at School Age Care, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Children celebrate Hinamatsuri by dressing up in kimonos and watching a traditional dance performance at School Age Care on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Hinamatsuri, also known as Girl’s Day, is a traditional Japanese festival promoting the health and happiness of girls everywhere. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997135
    VIRIN: 260223-M-YS621-1003
    PIN: 260223
    Filename: DOD_111542086
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hinamatsuri Celebration at School Age Care, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kimono
    Hinamatsuri
    SAC
    girls day
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video