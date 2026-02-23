Hinamatsuri Celebration at School Age Care, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Children celebrate Hinamatsuri by dressing up in kimonos and watching a traditional dance performance at School Age Care on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Hinamatsuri, also known as Girl’s Day, is a traditional Japanese festival promoting the health and happiness of girls everywhere. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)