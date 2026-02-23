(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hinamatsuri Celebration at School Age Care, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (For the Full)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Children celebrate Hinamatsuri by dressing up in kimonos and watching a traditional dance performance at School Age Care on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 22:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 997133
    VIRIN: 260223-M-YS621-1001
    PIN: 260223
    Filename: DOD_111542084
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Kimono
    Hinamatsuri
    SAC
    girls day
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni

