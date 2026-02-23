B-roll video highlights the engineering lifecycle in support of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure and community safety missions, Feb. 2-3, 2026. Footage transitions from concept development and digital modeling to field conditions and personal protective equipment, representing the progression from idea to impact. (U.S. Army video by John Prettyman)
Shot List:
00:00 – USACE hard hat and drafting tools on table; lighting transitions from low light to full illumination
00:05 – Close-up of pencil drawing a straight line on drafting paper
00:08 – Close-up of fingers pressing calculator keys
00:13 – Close-up of hand clicking computer mouse
00:23 – Medium shot of hand unrolling architectural blueprint; USACE hard hat visible in background
00:31 – Close-up of gloved hand lifting soil near flowing water
00:41 – Water cascading over small waterfall
01:11 – Close-up of USACE hard hat on concrete wall along riverbank
01:20 – Rear-angle close-up of work boot stepping into wet soil
01:25 – Medium shot of boots, gloves, safety glasses, vest and USACE hard hat staged along riverbank
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|997099
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-AN535-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111541620
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers Week B-Roll Showcases USACE Engineering Process and Field Work, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
