    Engineers Week B-Roll Showcases USACE Engineering Process and Field Work

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    B-roll video highlights the engineering lifecycle in support of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure and community safety missions, Feb. 2-3, 2026. Footage transitions from concept development and digital modeling to field conditions and personal protective equipment, representing the progression from idea to impact. (U.S. Army video by John Prettyman)

    Shot List:
    00:00 – USACE hard hat and drafting tools on table; lighting transitions from low light to full illumination
    00:05 – Close-up of pencil drawing a straight line on drafting paper
    00:08 – Close-up of fingers pressing calculator keys
    00:13 – Close-up of hand clicking computer mouse
    00:23 – Medium shot of hand unrolling architectural blueprint; USACE hard hat visible in background
    00:31 – Close-up of gloved hand lifting soil near flowing water
    00:41 – Water cascading over small waterfall
    01:11 – Close-up of USACE hard hat on concrete wall along riverbank
    01:20 – Rear-angle close-up of work boot stepping into wet soil
    01:25 – Medium shot of boots, gloves, safety glasses, vest and USACE hard hat staged along riverbank

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 997099
    VIRIN: 260203-A-AN535-1002
    Filename: DOD_111541620
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Engineers Week B-Roll Showcases USACE Engineering Process and Field Work, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

