Engineers Week B-Roll Showcases USACE Engineering Process and Field Work

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/997099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video highlights the engineering lifecycle in support of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure and community safety missions, Feb. 2-3, 2026. Footage transitions from concept development and digital modeling to field conditions and personal protective equipment, representing the progression from idea to impact. (U.S. Army video by John Prettyman)



Shot List:

00:00 – USACE hard hat and drafting tools on table; lighting transitions from low light to full illumination

00:05 – Close-up of pencil drawing a straight line on drafting paper

00:08 – Close-up of fingers pressing calculator keys

00:13 – Close-up of hand clicking computer mouse

00:23 – Medium shot of hand unrolling architectural blueprint; USACE hard hat visible in background

00:31 – Close-up of gloved hand lifting soil near flowing water

00:41 – Water cascading over small waterfall

01:11 – Close-up of USACE hard hat on concrete wall along riverbank

01:20 – Rear-angle close-up of work boot stepping into wet soil

01:25 – Medium shot of boots, gloves, safety glasses, vest and USACE hard hat staged along riverbank