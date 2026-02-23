(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Silence Speaks Loudest: The Honor Guard Mission

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Airmen assigned to the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard are photographed for a video highlighting the Base Honor Guard’s contributions to the 4th Fighter Wing Mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997082
    VIRIN: 260224-F-FX978-1001
    Filename: DOD_111541276
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    4th Fighter Wing
    Honor Guard

