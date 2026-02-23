Silence Speaks Loudest: The Honor Guard Mission

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. — While the 4th Fighter Wing produces F-15 airpower for America, the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard contributes to the mission in a quieter, but equally meaningful, way.

The Seymour Johnson AFB Honor Guard provides military funeral honors for veterans and retirees, ensuring services are performed with the precision and care service members deserve. The 21-member team also presents the colors for military retirements and ceremonies.

“Being entrusted to cover a 45,000-square-mile area speaks volumes,” said Master Sgt. Kyle Cisco, Seymour Johnson AFB Honor Guard program manager. “No matter the location of the service, we will provide honors and uphold our responsibility to the family members.”

Ceremonial guardsmen train for countless hours, practicing drill movements required for ceremonies until they reach a high standard of precision. Throughout training, professionalism and military bearing are balanced with compassion. Honed skills are necessary to perform in emotionally demanding environments.

“The ideal qualities of Airmen in the Honor Guard include the ability to maintain military bearing, exemplify dress and appearance standards, and demonstrate strong motivation to learn complex service sequences,” said Cisco .

Ceremonial guardsmen represent every service member, past and present. Through disciplined execution of each drill and ceremony, they preserve the legacy of service and honor those who came before them.

To discover more about the Seymour Johnson AFB Honor Guard, visit https://sjfss.com/honor-guard/