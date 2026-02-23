video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the U.S. Army developed an 11-minute visualization video, titled Nuclear Effects, which shows how the nuclear battlefield presents unique challenges. The video provides Soldiers and the Joint Force with strategies for mitigating those challenges and related risks. The video contributes to Joint Force deterrence through knowledge and preparedness which ensures the Army’s readiness to survive, fight, and win in nuclear environment. The 2026 Nuclear Effects video complements the 2022 version which is available at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/863746/nuclear-weapons-effect-simulation.