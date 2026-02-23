(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nuclear Effects

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Stafford 

    Army Communications and Outreach Office

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the U.S. Army developed an 11-minute visualization video, titled Nuclear Effects, which shows how the nuclear battlefield presents unique challenges. The video provides Soldiers and the Joint Force with strategies for mitigating those challenges and related risks. The video contributes to Joint Force deterrence through knowledge and preparedness which ensures the Army’s readiness to survive, fight, and win in nuclear environment. The 2026 Nuclear Effects video complements the 2022 version which is available at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/863746/nuclear-weapons-effect-simulation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997049
    VIRIN: 260121-A-JM925-3472
    Filename: DOD_111540965
    Length: 00:12:20
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nuclear Effects, by SSG Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nuclear
    Nuclear Weapons
    simulation
    Nuclear effects

