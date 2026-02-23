The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the U.S. Army developed an 11-minute visualization video, titled Nuclear Effects, which shows how the nuclear battlefield presents unique challenges. The video provides Soldiers and the Joint Force with strategies for mitigating those challenges and related risks. The video contributes to Joint Force deterrence through knowledge and preparedness which ensures the Army’s readiness to survive, fight, and win in nuclear environment. The 2026 Nuclear Effects video complements the 2022 version which is available at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/863746/nuclear-weapons-effect-simulation.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|997049
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-JM925-3472
|Filename:
|DOD_111540965
|Length:
|00:12:20
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nuclear Effects, by SSG Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
