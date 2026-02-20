Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

LANCASTER, Tenn. (Feb 19, 2026) –Contractors from American Bridge Company weld a new spillway gate near Center Hill Dam. There are two of eight new gates installed as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Center Hill Dam Replacement Project to replace the original gates, which have been in continuous operation since 1948. The replacement project ensures the long-term safety and reliability of the dam. The third gate is scheduled for installation in June 2026.
|02.19.2026
|02.23.2026 15:44
|B-Roll
|996957
|260219-A-LQ420-1008
|DOD_111539059
|00:00:16
|LANCASTER, US
|1
|1
