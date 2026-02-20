(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

    LANCASTER, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    LANCASTER, Tenn. (Feb 19, 2026) –Contractors from American Bridge Company weld a new spillway gate near Center Hill Dam. There are two of eight new gates installed as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Center Hill Dam Replacement Project to replace the original gates, which have been in continuous operation since 1948. The replacement project ensures the long-term safety and reliability of the dam. The third gate is scheduled for installation in June 2026.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996953
    VIRIN: 260219-A-LQ420-1023
    Filename: DOD_111539044
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: LANCASTER, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Nashville District
    Cumberland River
    Spillway Gates Replacement
    USACE
    Engineering
    Tennessee

