    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

    CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Feb. 20, 2026) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded the final contract for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project, the Approach Wall and Decommissioning Contract, to C.J. Mahan Construction Company LLC, Feb. 13, 2026. The project, located at Tennessee River mile 471, is already 76% complete on the lock chamber and 70% complete on the upstream approach wall. With the final mass concrete placement complete, crews are now installing and welding the 14 miter gates for the new lock chamber. The new 110-by-600-foot lock will increase navigation efficiency by 80%, accommodating nine jumbo barges in a single lockage compared to the current lock's one-barge capacity. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Noe Gonzalez)

    Chickamauga Lock
    Tennessee River
    Civil Works
    Construction
    USACE

