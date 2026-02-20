video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Feb. 20, 2026) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded the final contract for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project, the Approach Wall and Decommissioning Contract, to C.J. Mahan Construction Company LLC, Feb. 13, 2026. The project, located at Tennessee River mile 471, is already 76% complete on the lock chamber and 70% complete on the upstream approach wall. With the final mass concrete placement complete, crews are now installing and welding the 14 miter gates for the new lock chamber. The new 110-by-600-foot lock will increase navigation efficiency by 80%, accommodating nine jumbo barges in a single lockage compared to the current lock's one-barge capacity. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Noe Gonzalez)