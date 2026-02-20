(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Opportunity Validation Know Your Defense Market and Make a Sale

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    "Opportunity Validation: Know Your Defense Market and Make a Sale" explores strategies for identifying, evaluating, and capitalizing on business opportunities within the defense industry. It emphasizes the importance of understanding the defense market, aligning offerings with customer needs, and developing targeted approaches to effectively secure contracts and drive sales success.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996913
    VIRIN: 250410-F-EG995-7079
    Filename: DOD_111538482
    Length: 03:25:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opportunity Validation Know Your Defense Market and Make a Sale, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Small Business Office
    Defense Market
    AFRLSmallBusiness

