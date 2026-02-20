(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset is Helping Others, and Himself

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Caitlin Robinson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset’s career—from life-saving rooftop negotiations to global deployments—reflects a steadfast commitment to serving others with humility, patience, and respect. After decades of emergency response, he learned to prioritize his own well-being as well, proving that true leadership means caring for yourself so you can continue caring for those who depend on you.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996888
    VIRIN: 260223-O-JT647-1810
    Filename: DOD_111538108
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset is Helping Others, and Himself, by Caitlin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset is Helping Others, and Himself

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force civil engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video