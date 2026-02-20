Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset’s career—from life-saving rooftop negotiations to global deployments—reflects a steadfast commitment to serving others with humility, patience, and respect. After decades of emergency response, he learned to prioritize his own well-being as well, proving that true leadership means caring for yourself so you can continue caring for those who depend on you.
This work, Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset is Helping Others, and Himself, by Caitlin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset is Helping Others, and Himself
