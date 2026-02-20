Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset is Helping Others, and Himself

Photo By Caitlin Robinson | Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset’s career—from life-saving rooftop negotiations...... read more read more Photo By Caitlin Robinson | Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset’s career—from life-saving rooftop negotiations to global deployments—reflects a steadfast commitment to serving others with humility, patience, and respect. After decades of emergency response, he learned to prioritize his own well-being as well, proving that true leadership means caring for yourself so you can continue caring for those who depend on you. see less | View Image Page

It was after midnight when Assistant Chief Christopher Muriset arrived at the scene. Security Forces had called for help–a distressed man was standing on a rooftop, threatening to jump.Red and blue lights cut through the darkness as Muriset approached, radios crackling and voices overlapping. Amid the noise, he made a quiet, life-saving decision: he turned off his radio, asked others to step back, and began talking to the man one-on-one.



What began as small talk–about life, food stamps, and growing up in California–slowly turned into trust. After several tense minutes, the man agreed to come down, later thanking Muriset for “treating him like a human being.” That moment captures the core of Muriset’s career: a life dedicated to helping others, and along the way, learning to help himself.



Long before becoming Assistant Chief of Special Operations for the 60th Civil Engineering Squadron, Muriset was a young man searching for direction. “I’ve always had trouble in school,” he recalled. As his friends went off to college or joined the Army, he found himself unsure of what came next.



He first spoke with an Army recruiter, and his stepdad encouraged him to consider the Navy; however, Muriset decided to forge his own path. One thing remained clear: his guiding force was service. He knew he wanted to be a firefighter, and he knew he wanted to help people. That clarity led him to the Air Force Fire Protection career field—a decision that introduced him to the civil engineer community and laid the foundation for a lifetime of service.



Muriset’s career has taken him across the world – from Misawa Air Base, Japan, where he deployed to Iraq just a month after arriving, to McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, and later to Plant 42 near Edwards Air Force Base. In 2013, he arrived at Travis Air Force Base, California, where he continues to serve today.



Over the years, Muriset steadily advanced through the ranks–from engineer to Battalion Chief, and within just one year, to Assistant Chief of Special Operations. The promotion was the result of both readiness and trust. “My mindset has always been, do the job you’re in, but always prepare for the next one,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting to promote that fast, but I think I was ready for it.”



Though he’s been recognized with multiple honors, Muriset remains humble about his success. He was named the Air Mobility Command Civilian of the Year in 2016, has earned Firefighter of the Year multiple times, and has been recognized as his squadron’s Civilian of the Year seven times. “I’m not an awards guy,” he said simply. “I just do my job and take care of people.”



When asked about mentors who shaped his career, Muriset said he couldn’t just name one. “Everyone helped out,” he said. “I’ve learned something from every person I’ve worked with.” That collective influence, he added, has shaped his leadership philosophy: stay humble, work hard, and take care of others.



That philosophy would later take on a deeper meaning–one that required him to turn that same care inward.



After more than two decades of service, Muriset learned that even those who help others sometimes need help themselves. His deployment to Iraq and years of emergency response took a toll, leading him to seek support through Veterans Affairs. When his twins were born, that realization became even clearer: he needed to prioritize his own well-being.



That reflection led him to become involved with the UT Health/Pentagon Stress Inoculation Study, a program focused on helping first responders recognize and manage the physiological effects of stress before it becomes overwhelming.



For Muriset, this decision was both personal and professional–a way to strengthen himself so he could continue to be present for his family and his team. While the study represents how Muriset is helping himself, it also reflects how he continues to help others, ensuring his firefighters remain physically and mentally ready to execute the mission.



Away from the demands of emergency response, Muriset channels the same care into quieter acts of service. He is known for building farewell gifts and keepsakes–often crafting personalized axes or wood pieces by hand. “It’s nice to give people something meaningful when they move on,” he said.



No matter the setting, Muriset brings the same thoughtfulness and care to every person he encounters. From emergency responses to quiet acts of craftsmanship, he approaches each moment the same way: with patience, humility, and respect for the person in front of him. In doing so, he embodies the heart of the CE mission: building ready Airmen and sustaining ready installations through service, compassion, and unwavering commitment.