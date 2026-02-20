(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modernizing Special Warfare Ground Tactics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Air Force tactical air control party operators from the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron underwent a comprehensive mission evaluation in January, utilizing advanced electronic warfare and autonomous drone technology to validate new ground combat standards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996772
    VIRIN: 260114-O-JS100-2471
    Filename: DOD_111535937
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modernizing Special Warfare Ground Tactics, by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video