NORAD detected, tracked and intercepted Russian Aircraft near the Bering Strait

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft positively identified and intercepted Russian Tu-95 and Su-35 military aircraft near the Bering Strait Feb. 19, 2026. NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions. NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America and meeting presence with presence. (U.S. Department of War video)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 15:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
