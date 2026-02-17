NORAD detected, tracked and intercepted Russian Aircraft near the Bering Strait

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996769" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft positively identified and intercepted Russian Tu-95 and Su-35 military aircraft near the Bering Strait Feb. 19, 2026. NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions. NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America and meeting presence with presence. (U.S. Department of War video)