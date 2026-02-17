(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NORAD detected, tracked and intercepted Russian Aircraft near the Bering Strait

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft positively identified and intercepted Russian Tu-95 and Su-35 military aircraft near the Bering Strait Feb. 19, 2026. NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions. NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America and meeting presence with presence. (U.S. Department of War video)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996769
    VIRIN: 260219-D-D0506-2914
    Filename: DOD_111535782
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    NORAD
    intercept
    ALCOM
    Bering Strait
    ADIZ
    F-16

