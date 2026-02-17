Mr. Craig Hodge Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Security Assistance Command teammates, along with family, and friends packed USASAC’s Great Hall to honor command counsel Craig E. Hodge during his retirement ceremony February 2, 2026.
Mr. Hodge’s remarkable career spans over five decades of dedicated service to the United States, both in uniform and as a civilian. Mr. Hodge served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, demonstrating his commitment to the nation across multiple branches of the military.
We thank Mr. Hodge for his incredible dedication and service during a remarkable 50-year career!
Video by USASAC Public Affairs
