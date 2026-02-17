(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mr. Craig Hodge Retirement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Tim Hanson  

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command teammates, along with family, and friends packed USASAC’s Great Hall to honor command counsel Craig E. Hodge during his retirement ceremony February 2, 2026.
    Mr. Hodge’s remarkable career spans over five decades of dedicated service to the United States, both in uniform and as a civilian. Mr. Hodge served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, demonstrating his commitment to the nation across multiple branches of the military.
    We thank Mr. Hodge for his incredible dedication and service during a remarkable 50-year career!
    Video by USASAC Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 14:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 996765
    VIRIN: 260220-A-IK167-1001
    Filename: DOD_111535563
    Length: 01:00:35
    Location: US

    USASAC

