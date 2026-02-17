(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kintaikyo Art and Culture Festival, Japan, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The city of Iwakuni celebrate their art and heritage at the annual Kintaikyo Art and Culture Festival in Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, Nov 10, 2025. The festival honored historical anniversaries at the city's most iconic landmark with live performances, workshops, art displays, a bonfire and stamp rally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 01:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996713
    VIRIN: 251110-M-RU004-6965
    PIN: 251110
    Filename: DOD_111534219
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Iwakuni
    Kintaikyo
    Kintaikyo Art Festival
    history
    Kintaikyo Art and Culture Festival
    Stamp Rally

