Kintaikyo Art and Culture Festival, Japan, 2025

The city of Iwakuni celebrate their art and heritage at the annual Kintaikyo Art and Culture Festival in Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, Nov 10, 2025. The festival honored historical anniversaries at the city's most iconic landmark with live performances, workshops, art displays, a bonfire and stamp rally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)