The city of Iwakuni celebrate their art and heritage at the annual Kintaikyo Art and Culture Festival in Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, Nov 10, 2025. The festival honored historical anniversaries at the city's most iconic landmark with live performances, workshops, art displays, a bonfire and stamp rally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 01:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996713
|VIRIN:
|251110-M-RU004-6965
|PIN:
|251110
|Filename:
|DOD_111534219
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kintaikyo Art and Culture Festival, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.