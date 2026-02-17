(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MLC Employees Receive Length of Service Awards on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.29.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Master Labor Contractors receive length of service awards at the Sakura Theater on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. The Length of Service awards recognized MLCs who have dedicated 10, 20, 30 and 40 years working for the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 01:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996697
    VIRIN: 260130-M-YS621-1002
    PIN: 260130
    Filename: DOD_111534048
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLC Employees Receive Length of Service Awards on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    milestones
    MLC
    Length of Service
    japan
    award
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video